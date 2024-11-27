You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Seastreak Cancels Holiday Weekend Service Between New Bedford And Islands

Seastreak Cancels Holiday Weekend Service Between New Bedford And Islands

November 27, 2024

HYANNIS – Ferry company Seastreak has canceled all service between New Bedford, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket from November 27th through December 1st.

Seastreak says their operating license with the Steamship Authority was not renewed or extended for the weekend, and that they will not be able to run the service until the task is completed.

Multiple reports indicate Seastreak is taking blame for the mistake and apologizing to customers while offering ticket refunds.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 