Seastreak Cancels Holiday Weekend Service Between New Bedford And Islands

HYANNIS – Ferry company Seastreak has canceled all service between New Bedford, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket from November 27th through December 1st.

Seastreak says their operating license with the Steamship Authority was not renewed or extended for the weekend, and that they will not be able to run the service until the task is completed.

Multiple reports indicate Seastreak is taking blame for the mistake and apologizing to customers while offering ticket refunds.