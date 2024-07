HYANNIS – Three great white sharks have reportedly been seen off Cape Cod in the last two days.

On Wednesday, one shark was spotted at around noon off Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro, while the other was at Cahoon Hollow Beach in Wellfleet at around 10 a.m.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy says a great white was also detected in Cape Cod Bay on Tuesday.

