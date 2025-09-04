Shark activity continuing into the fall months

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

WELLFLEET – The Cape Cod National Seashore is reminding beachgoers that lifeguard services have ended for the season, and the ocean presents ongoing risks, including great white sharks.

Sharks are expected to stick around through October. A fatal shark attack at Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet which happened in September 2018 was the first to happen on Cape Cod in 82 years.

The Cape Cod National Seashore says the hazards also include rip currents and undertows.

Recreationists are urged to stay close to shore and avoid areas where there are seals.

The CCNS says the existence of great white sharks and gray seals off Cape Cod has drawn significant attention in recent years. Both species have long been part of the ecosystem. Sharks, which have existed for more than 400 million years, play a critical role as top predators in maintaining a balanced marine environment. Seals, the prey for great white sharks, have also increased in population. Each summer and fall, sharks are observed hunting seals close to shore. Spotter planes regularly report shark activity near the Outer Cape, including in areas used by swimmers.

In emergencies, call 911. Emergency call boxes which were installed after the fatal 2018 attack and bleeding-control kits are available at beaches.

To enhance public safety, the National Park Service, local towns, the Massachusetts Shark Research Program, and the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy have collaborated on shark advisory signs, educational materials, and the “Shark Smart” safety campaign. Visitors can find Shark Smart resources at all national seashore beaches and online at https://www.nps.gov/caco/planyourvisit/sharksafety.htm.