Shark Expert to Speak at Cape Cod Museum of Natural History

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Cod Museum of Natural History is hosting Dr. Greg Skomal for a presentation on white sharks this week.

The presentation titled “White Shark Research Update” will be an information session on Dr. Skomal’s research into white sharks, which has spanned 10 years.

Skomal is a marine biologist and senior fisheries biologist with Massachusetts Marine Fisheries since 1987.

He currently leads the Massachusetts Shark Research Program.

In his studies of life history, ecology, and the behavior of white sharks off the coast of Cape Cod, Skomal has tagged over 230 sharks and explored many different kinds of new technologies to try and better understand how the creatures hunt seals.

The doors open for wine and hors d’oevres Thursday, March 5 at 6 pm.

The lecture by Skomal will begin at 6:30 pm.

Admission is $50 per person, the proceeds of which will benefit the Cape Cod Museum of Natural History’s education programs.

Reservations are required, which can be made here.