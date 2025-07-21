State launches tax credits for live theater to boost tourism

Click to print (Opens in new window)

HYANNIS – In a bid to boost tourism, the state has launched a tax credit program for local live theaters.

Governor Maura Healey said the Live Theater Tax Credit Pilot Program will help create jobs and stimulate the visitor economy, which is the main industry of Cape Cod.

“Massachusetts has long been a powerhouse for live performance. From Citizens Opera House to the Cape Playhouse, live theater brings incredible opportunities for talented students and professionals, supports tourism, creates jobs and stimulates our economy,” said Governor Maura Healey.

“We are proud to launch the Live Theater Tax Credit Pilot Program to attract new productions, invest in live entertainment across the state, and expand job opportunities in the arts and theater sector.”

It will award up to $7 million dollars a year for productions.

The industry draws in an average of $27 billion dollars for the state’s economy every year.

Applications will close at 5:00 pm on August 26, 2025.