State Reveals Tourism Stats, Cape Cod a Major Driver of Revenue and Employment

HYANNIS – The state has finished a study outlining tourism’s impact on the economy and the Cape and Islands are a major driver.

Barnstable County has about $2.7 billion dollars of direct visitor spending generating over $250 million in tax revenue, behind only Middlesex and Suffolk Counties around Boston.

Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce CEO Paul Niedzwiecki says the Cape is an even bigger economic driver when accounting for hospitality and short-term rentals.

“In hospitality occupancy and spending—how much that drives the economy—we’re still number two. And in short term rentals, we’re number one. We have more short-term rentals than Boston,” said Niedzwiecki.

He said that looking at the figures by tourism councils, Cape Cod comes out on top as the number one economic driver in travel.

He added that 1 in 5 workers on Cape are tied directly to the tourism economy.

“Massachusetts’ tourism industry is a critical part of our state’s economy, showcasing our rich history and culture for millions of visitors from across the globe,” said Governor Maura Healey in a statement. “We are thrilled to see that tourism in Massachusetts continues to grow and just reached a five-year high – and we look forward to continuing to build on this momentum as we celebrate Massachusetts 250 over the next couple of years.”