State safety officials urge caution as heat wave hits Cape Cod

BARNSTABLE – State Safety officials are urging caution with the first major heat wave of the year hitting today.
They’re urging residents to keep hydrated and stay indoors if possible, and to check on elderly neighbors who may need assistance.
Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Brewster branch asks residents to keep time outdoors for pets to a minimum and have a bowl of cold water accessible at all times.
If needed, cooling centers and shelters can be found by calling 2-1-1
The full statement from the state can be found below:
Due to the extreme heat expected through Tuesday, the Healey-Driscoll Administration urges Massachusetts residents and visitors to plan ahead and practice extreme heat safety.
The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Heat Warning for most of the state through Tuesday evening. Heat indices between the mid-90’s through 100 degrees are expected through Tuesday and hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat-related illnesses to occur.
“Given that this is our first heat wave of the year, we want to ensure Massachusetts residents take action to stay safe – including keeping hydrated, limiting strenuous activity and finding a cool place to stay indoors if possible,” said Governor Maura Healey. “Hot weather can sneak up on us, especially after a cool and rainy spring, but planning ahead is essential. We encourage people to cool off at DCR’s waterfronts, beaches and splash decks, or check out the cooling centers near where you live.”
To reduce the risks of heat-related illness including heat stroke and heat exhaustion, residents should:
- Minimize time spent outdoors, especially during the hottest parts of the day.
- Stay hydrated by drinking lots of cool water every 15-20 minutes and avoiding alcoholic or caffeinated beverages. Do not leave pets outside for extended periods of time.
- Seek out air-conditioned buildings like libraries and community centers to spend time in. Call 2-1-1 to find locations of cooling centers or shelters near you.
- Never leave children or pets in the car alone – the temperatures will rise to unhealthy levels within minutes.
- Check in on neighbors who may need assistance making a plan, including the homebound, elderly, or disabled.
- Dress for the heat by wearing a hat, light-colored, loose fitting, and breathable clothing
- As always, call 9-1-1 in an emergency.
“With extreme heat impacting much of the Commonwealth, we urge all residents to take this warning seriously. If you can, stay indoors in air-conditioned spaces, limit strenuous activity, and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun. For those who must be outside, stay hydrated, take frequent breaks in the shade, and wear lightweight clothing.” said Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) Director Dawn Brantley. “Extreme heat can be dangerous – even deadly – especially for older adults, young children, people with chronic medical conditions, and individuals without access to cooling or shelter. If you fall into one of these higher-risk groups, or care for someone who does, it is especially important to take precautions: stay cool, stay hydrated, and seek medical attention if you begin experiencing signs of heat-related illness. Don’t underestimate how quickly high temperatures can affect your health.”
“With the extreme heat hitting Massachusetts this week, we want to remind our residents and visitors that they can head to a DCR beach, pool or spray deck near them to cool down,” said DCR Commissioner Brian Arrigo. “DCR pool and waterfront safety staff will be taking extra precautions to watch out for our visitors and each other during this oppressive heat and humidity.”
Residents and visitors can cool off at the Department of Conservation and Recreation’s (DCR) 79 waterfronts, 24 swimming pools, and 20 spray decks across the state. Lifeguards are on duty seven days a week at agency-managed swimming pools and 31 guarded waterfronts. For a list of DCR’s saltwater ocean beaches visit here, for the freshwater inland beaches visit here, and for a list of beaches that are accessible to people of all abilities visit here. All DCR swimming pools have chair lifts to provide access to the water. Several pools have ramps into the water or offer zero-depth entry and select pools and spray decks also have beach wheelchairs for use.
Check DCR’s Park Alerts site for the most up-to-date information on any DCR facility closures or changes in park hours.
MBTA riders should consult the Extreme Weather guide, subscribe to T-Alerts and follow @MBTA and @MBTA_CR on social media for updates on weather-related service impacts and call the customer support line at 617-222-3200 with any concerns.
Residents working outdoors should remember these words: “Water. Rest. Shade.” Additional resources at OSHA’s Heat Illness Prevention, DLS’s MASSsafetyWorks! resources and DIA’s The Workplace Safety Grant.Massachusetts residents and visitors are encouraged to monitor weather forecasts for the most up-to-date information. For the latest updates, follow the National Weather Service Boston/Norton and MEMA on Facebook and X, formerly Twitter.