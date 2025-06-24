State safety officials urge caution as heat wave hits Cape Cod

BARNSTABLE – State Safety officials are urging caution with the first major heat wave of the year hitting today.

They’re urging residents to keep hydrated and stay indoors if possible, and to check on elderly neighbors who may need assistance.

Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Brewster branch asks residents to keep time outdoors for pets to a minimum and have a bowl of cold water accessible at all times.

If needed, cooling centers and shelters can be found by calling 2-1-1

The full statement from the state can be found below: