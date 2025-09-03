States celebrate preservation of AmeriCorps funding

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BOSTON – Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell has announced that $184 million in federal funding has been preserved for AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism.

AmeriCorps Cape Cod faced a possible shutdown in April while Campbell and other attorneys general challenged the Trump Administration’s action.

Barnstable County authorized surplus funds to keep it going through August, and a federal injunction also granted relief.

Campbell’s office said the White House Office of Management and Budget attempted cuts that threatened the survival of AmeriCorps service programs across the country.

The local chapter engages in environmental work and staffs emergency shelters during storms.