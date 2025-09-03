You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / States celebrate preservation of AmeriCorps funding

September 3, 2025

BOSTON – Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell has announced that $184 million in federal funding has been preserved for AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism.

AmeriCorps Cape Cod faced a possible shutdown in April while Campbell and  other attorneys general challenged the Trump Administration’s action.

Barnstable County authorized surplus funds to keep it going through August, and a federal injunction also granted relief.

Campbell’s office said the White House Office of Management and Budget attempted cuts that threatened the survival of AmeriCorps service programs across the country.

The local chapter engages in environmental work and staffs emergency shelters during storms.  

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


