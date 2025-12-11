Steamship approves contract for new General Manager

Click to print (Opens in new window)

FALMOUTH – The Steamship Authority has finalized contract negotiations with Alex Kryska, the ferry service’s next general manatee.

His three-year contract begins January 12, taking over for Rob Davis who is stepping into a paid advisory role.

He brings three decades of maritime, aviation and transportation experience to the role, last serving as Chief Operating Officer at San-Francisco based ferry service PROP.

Kryska has an undergraduate degree in transportation business administration from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy and a Master of Business Administration in global business operations from San Francisco State University.

Davis announced in September 2024 he would step down from the general manager’s position and transition into the advisory capacity.

Davis was appointed general manager in 2016 and began in the role in 2017.

He joined the Authority in 1986 and held several positions of increasing responsibility, including treasurer and comptroller, before being elevated to the general manager position.