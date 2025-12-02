Steamship Authority holding public meetings for new reservation system

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

FALMOUTH – The Steamship Authority has scheduled a series of informational open houses for its True North initiative to replace the company’s reservation system.

At each workshop, the True North project team will be available to discuss the upcoming reservation system replacement and its new features.

Attendees will be able to ask questions and share their feedback on the project.

The open houses are scheduled on Nantucket December 2nd, 4:00 to 5:45 p.m. at the Public Safety Building, 4 Fairgrounds Road, Martha’s Vineyard December 4th, 4:00 to 5:45 p.m. at the Tisbury Emergency Services Facility, 215 Spring Street, Falmouth on the 8th, 5:00 to 7 p.m. at the Steamship Authority Administrative Offices, 228 Palmer Avenue, and a virtual meeting on the 11th.