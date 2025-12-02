You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Steamship Authority holding public meetings for new reservation system

Steamship Authority holding public meetings for new reservation system

December 2, 2025

FALMOUTH – The Steamship Authority has scheduled a series of informational open houses for its True North initiative to replace the company’s reservation system.

At each workshop, the True North project team will be available to discuss the upcoming reservation system replacement and its new features.

Attendees will be able to ask questions and share their feedback on the project.

The open houses are scheduled on Nantucket December 2nd, 4:00 to 5:45 p.m. at the Public Safety Building, 4 Fairgrounds Road, Martha’s Vineyard December 4th, 4:00 to 5:45 p.m. at the Tisbury Emergency Services Facility, 215 Spring Street, Falmouth on the 8th, 5:00 to 7 p.m. at the Steamship Authority Administrative Offices, 228 Palmer Avenue, and a virtual meeting on the 11th. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 