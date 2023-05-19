Steamship Authority Seeks Feedback on Strategic Plan

HYANNIS – Public feedback is being sought on the Steamship Authority’s strategic plan.

Developing framework to improve reliability, sustainability, and infrastructure was one of the recommendations made in a comprehensive review of the organization published back in 2018.

Now, officials are collecting thoughts before finalizing an outline of their plan in August.

Public sessions are being held in May and June. The following is a list of those hearings, where guests are invited to share their thoughts with the Steamship Authority:

-Monday, May 22 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Steamship Authority Administrative Office, 228 Palmer Avenue, Falmouth

-Tuesday, May 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Oak Bluffs Public Library, 56 School Street, Oak Bluffs

-Wednesday, May 24 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Steamship Authority Hyannis Terminal, 141 School Street, Hyannis

-Monday, June 12 from 2 to 4 p.m. on Nantucket (additional information to be announced)

More details can be found by clicking here.