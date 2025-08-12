You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Substance abuse center in Hyannis is under new management

August 12, 2025

HYANNIS – Behavioral Health Network, Inc., announced earlier this year it was assuming operations of a half-dozen substance abuse disorder programs from national addiction treatment program provider BrightView, including Hyannis.

BrightView reportedly made the decision to discontinue in Massachusetts last winter because of operational challenges.

Behavioral Health Network is based in Springfield and has 31 locations across Massachusetts with the addition of the former BrightView centers.

The former Brightview and now BHN office in Hyannis is located at 261 North Street. Their phone number is 508-534-0156.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


