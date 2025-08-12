Substance abuse center in Hyannis is under new management

Click to print (Opens in new window)

HYANNIS – Behavioral Health Network, Inc., announced earlier this year it was assuming operations of a half-dozen substance abuse disorder programs from national addiction treatment program provider BrightView, including Hyannis.

BrightView reportedly made the decision to discontinue in Massachusetts last winter because of operational challenges.

Behavioral Health Network is based in Springfield and has 31 locations across Massachusetts with the addition of the former BrightView centers.

The former Brightview and now BHN office in Hyannis is located at 261 North Street. Their phone number is 508-534-0156.