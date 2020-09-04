You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Sunday Journal Chat with Speakeasy Travel Supply

Sunday Journal Chat with Speakeasy Travel Supply

September 4, 2020

Centerville resident and local business owner Bethany Salvon joins us to talk about how her company “Speakeasy Travel Supply” was awarded a $25,000 grant for being one of the winners in a state-wide face coverings design contest.

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


