Ten-year agreement reached to run Falmouth Country Club

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Country Club is going under new management.

The town of Falmouth has selected Morningstar Golf and Hospitality to lease and operate Falmouth Country Club for a ten-year term.

Morningstar said they were chosen after a competitive bid process. The agreement includes an additional ten-year extension option. This will commence in 2026.

Falmouth Country Club is a 27-hole daily fee golf club that has been long-time operated by Troon/Indigo Sports.

Matthew Galvin, the president of Morningstar, said in a letter to the Town of Falmouth that he believes Falmouth Country Club “can be the best public golf course on the Cape and one of the best of Massachusetts.”

Galvin said the project would be a bit of a homecoming for him, as he is originally from West Harwich. “My 33-year golf career has taken me across the U.S. and the globe, where I’ve built several leading golf investment and management organizations, including the largest publicly-traded golf course owner in the U.S.”

Galvin said his other current projects include the Miacomet and Siasconset golf courses on Nantucket, the Fox Hollow Club in New Jersey, and The London Golf Club in England.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter