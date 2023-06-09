You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / The Massachusetts Senate Unveils $590 Million Tax Relief Proposal

The Massachusetts Senate Unveils $590 Million Tax Relief Proposal

June 9, 2023

BOSTON (AP) – The Massachusetts Senate unveiled a long-awaited $590 million tax relief proposal as the Democratic-led Senate and House, and Democratic Gov. Maura Healey, work to come up with a final tax-cutting plan.

The Senate proposal would increase the rental deduction cap from $3,000 to $4,000, increase the child and dependent tax credit from $180 to $310 per child or dependent and bump up the earned income tax credit from 30% to 40% of the federal credit.

The Senate, like the House, would also raise the state’s estate tax threshold from $1 million to $2 million.

The Senate is expected to debate the bill next week.

The Associated Press

