Town Hall parking lot restrictions going into effect for Hyannis Library project

BARNSTABLE – The Town of Barnstable will be temporarily restricting parking in the Town Hall lot to support the Hyannis Public Library’s renovation project.

This will start next Tuesday at 6 a.m. within the west portion of the lot.

There will be cones and barriers on site to direct traffic through the east portion of the parking lot stalls.

Handicap spaces and public access to the building will not be impacted.

Parking restrictions will change during the course of the project, and there will be updates online at BarnstableENews.com.