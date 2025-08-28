You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Town Hall parking lot restrictions going into effect for Hyannis Library project

Town Hall parking lot restrictions going into effect for Hyannis Library project

August 28, 2025

Hyannis Public Library

BARNSTABLE – The Town of Barnstable will be temporarily restricting parking in the Town Hall lot to support the Hyannis Public Library’s renovation project.

This will start next Tuesday at 6 a.m. within the west portion of the lot.

There will be cones and barriers on site to direct traffic through the east portion of the parking lot stalls.

Handicap spaces and public access to the building will not be impacted.

Parking restrictions will change during the course of the project, and there will be updates online at BarnstableENews.com.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 