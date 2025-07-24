You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Town of Bourne is planning a new inclusive skatepark

July 24, 2025

Image from Town of Bourne

BOURNE – The Town of Bourne is announcing plans to design a brand-new, inclusive all-wheel skatepark in Buzzards Bay.

The project is in partnership with Grindline Skateparks, a nationally-recognized leader in skatepark design.

Community meetings on the project will be held. The town says Grindline brings decades of experience and a proven record of delivering safe, sustainable, and artistically crafted skateparks across the country, with a strong focus on community input and accessibility.

The park will serve skateboarders, BMX riders, inline/quad skaters, scooter riders, and adaptive WCMX users.

The chair of the Bourne Recreation Committee said they’re bringing a long-envisioned recreation space to life.

“This project reflects the community’s commitment to creating spaces where all ages and abilities can engage, play, and experience together,” said chairman Roger Maiolini.

The project is being funded through a Community Preservation appropriation at the 2024 town meeting.

For more info, visit the Town of Bourne website

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

