Towns Oppose State Funding Change that Could Cut Millions for Cape Water Quality Projects

February 27, 2025

Sewer installation in Orleans. 

YARMOUTH – The Yarmouth Select Board and other Cape leaders are calling on Governor Maura Healey to veto funding program changes that could cut hundreds of millions of dollars of wastewater projects Cape wide.

The state Department of Environmental Protection is proposing in their Draft Intended Use plan (IUP) that the State Revolving Fund (SRF) cap individual projects at $50 million dollars with no carry over into future years.

Select board members said the change would devastate water quality projects, with towns unable to shoulder the debt associated with wastewater otherwise.

“The SRF Program, with its favorable financing terms, represents the primary state funding subsidy to implement our program. Completion of our wastewater plan, within the agreed timeframe, depends on the current set of DEP guidelines sating in place. Changing the financial ground rules – without any advance notice and discussion – will have a significant and adverse impact on our Phase 1 projects.”

“In addition, it will cause Yarmouth, and all other Cape Cod communities, to put on hold any future phases and projects.”

Phase 1 of Yarmouth’s wastewater plan included a unanimous approval of $207 million from town voters.

The deadline for public comment is Monday, March 3.

Yarmouth is calling on other towns to also write letters to the state in opposition to the change, with the Barnstable County Board of Regional Commissioners voting to send a letter arguing against the change. 

