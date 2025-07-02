Toxic algae spotted at Barnstable and Mashpee ponds

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BARNSTABLE – Potentially toxic algae blooms have been identified in Barnstable and Mashpee ponds, triggering warnings for visitors.

The Association to Preserve Cape Cod’s monitoring program has issued an advisory for Long Pond Martsons Mills, Long Pond Centerville, Crystal Lake, and Santuit Pond.

The association urges visitors to avoid contact with the algae, especially incidental ingestion from swimming.

Children and pets are particularly susceptible to the toxins in the algae.

APCC’s monitoring data is posted on APCC’s interactive map.