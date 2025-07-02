You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Toxic algae spotted at Barnstable and Mashpee ponds

Toxic algae spotted at Barnstable and Mashpee ponds

July 2, 2025

Long Pond, Marstons Mills on June 30, 2025

BARNSTABLE – Potentially toxic algae blooms have been identified in Barnstable and Mashpee ponds, triggering warnings for visitors.

The Association to Preserve Cape Cod’s monitoring program has issued an advisory for Long Pond Martsons Mills, Long Pond Centerville, Crystal Lake, and Santuit Pond.

The association urges visitors to avoid contact with the algae, especially incidental ingestion from swimming.

Children and pets are particularly susceptible to the toxins in the algae. 

APCC’s monitoring data is posted on APCC’s interactive map

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 