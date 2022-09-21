Truro Pond Impacted by Algae Blooms

TRURO – Visible algae scum has been reported at Ryder Pond in Truro by the Association to Preserve Cape Cod, prompting a swimming advisory for the public by the town.

The Association urges the public to avoid the water, and to be especially mindful of pets and children who are susceptible to cyanotoxins through accidental ingestion of the water.

They added that pets should be washed off if they enter the pond.

The Association to Preserve Cape Cod’s interactive map tracking cyanobacteria in the Cape’s water bodies can be found here.