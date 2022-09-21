You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Truro Pond Impacted by Algae Blooms

Truro Pond Impacted by Algae Blooms

September 21, 2022

Algae scum at Ryder Pond. Association to Preserve Cape Cod.

TRURO – Visible algae scum has been reported at Ryder Pond in Truro by the Association to Preserve Cape Cod, prompting a swimming advisory for the public by the town. 

The Association urges the public to avoid the water, and to be especially mindful of pets and children who are susceptible to cyanotoxins through accidental ingestion of the water.

They added that pets should be washed off if they enter the pond. 

The Association to Preserve Cape Cod’s interactive map tracking cyanobacteria in the Cape’s water bodies can be found here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 