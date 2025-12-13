NWS: Up to four inches of snow forecast for Cape Cod Saturday through Sunday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

HYANNIS – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Cape Cod and the Islands from 10 p.m. tonight until 7 p.m. tomorrow for expected snow.

The Weather Service is forecasting accumulations of between 2 and 4 inches.

Drivers should plan on slippery road conditions in Southeastern Massachusetts.

The Weather Service is forecasting ocean effect snow showers to linger on the the Cape and Islands on Sunday afternoon, and possibly into the evening especially for the Outer Cape.