Officials Urge Beachgoers to Report Yellow Plastic Tubing

BOURNE – U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials are urging residents who find yellow plastic tubing on beaches statewide and particularly on Cape Cod to contact them.

The yellow plastic is called shock tubing and was recently utilized by an USACE contractor during blasting work for the $300 million Boston Harbor dredging project, according to officials.

They said the plastic tubing poses no threat to any residents.

“This shock-tubing is used during rock blasting solely for transmission of an explosive charge, is inert, and contains no explosive materials. Though the contractor was attentive to clean-ups of this tubing after each blast, the deep channel conditions, and frequent flow of vessel traffic in and out of the harbor, unfortunately made it impossible to account for all the used shock tubing,” read a statement from USACE officials.

“USACE has been in communication with the contractor who is assisting clean-up efforts.”

The low-density polyethylene tubing can be dangerous to birds and other small animals who may ingest the small pieces, but is safe for humans to handle.

The Center for Coastal Studies Marine Debris & Plastic Program first brought attention to the presence of the tubing along regional beaches and was praised for the discovery by USACE officials.

Any member of the public who finds any tubing is urged to call Todd Randall at 978 318 8518 or send an email to todd.a.randall@usace.army.mil.