BARNSTABLE – Construction for the Vineyard Wind offshore energy project is impacting Barnstable roads this week.

The project, a key component of the Commonwealth’s efforts to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, got its undersea cables on shore this week.

As part of the work, portions of both Craigville Beach Road and Strawberry Hill Road will have single lane alternating traffic through Monday.

The cables will be connected to a Hyannis substation currently under construction.