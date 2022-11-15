You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Walmart Offers to Pay $3.1 Billion to Settle Opioid Lawsuits

Walmart Offers to Pay $3.1 Billion to Settle Opioid Lawsuits

November 15, 2022

WASHINGTON (AP) – Walmart has agreed to pay $3.1 billion to settle lawsuits nationwide over the impact of the prescriptions its pharmacies filled for powerful opioid painkillers.

The deal would still need to be approved by 43 states to take effect.

It follows a similar announcement from pharmacy chains CVS Health and Walgreen Co. They each said they would pay about $5 billion over time to settle suits they face.

The opioid crisis in the U.S. has been linked more than 500,000 deaths over the past two decades.

Major drugmakers and distributors have already announced, and in some cases, finalized settlements.

By Geoff Mulvihill, Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 