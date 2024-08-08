You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / WATCH: Senator Edward Markey and Aquarium staff release rehabilitated turtles into the ocean off Cape Cod

August 8, 2024

From the New England Aquarium: 

With the help of New England Aquarium sea turtle rescue and rehabilitation staff and Senator Edward J. Markey, five endangered and threatened sea turtles are back in ocean waters off Cape Cod after fully recovering from their life-threatening injuries.

These turtles spent several months at the Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Hospital in Quincy, MA, undergoing treatment for hypothermia-related conditions including pneumonia, dehydration, and emaciation, all results of being unable to regulate their body temperature in the cold waters of Cape Cod Bay last fall and winter. After physical examinations, staff veterinarians cleared the sea turtles to return to Nantucket Sound off West Dennis Beach.

The five turtles included one loggerhead and four Kemp’s ridley sea turtles, threatened and endangered species, respectively, that face threats including fisheries interactions, climate change, ocean pollution, and degradation of their habitats. Rescue and rehabilitation efforts help to conserve these species.

