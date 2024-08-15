WATCH: Studio G Architects Developing New Kind of Community for Maurice’s Campground with Public Input

Managing Principal with Studio G Architects Gail Sullivan joins Grady Culhane to discuss their latest outreach event with the public on a new kind of community at the recently-purchased by the town Maurice’s Campground property. She says the 21-acre property has a lot of potential for many different kind of homes, able to help solve major affordable housing issues for the region as well as provide equity for those who may be first-time home buyers. She also says it can build up the community character and support local culture, such as for shellfishermen and more.