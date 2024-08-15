You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / WATCH: Studio G Architects Developing New Kind of Community for Maurice’s Campground with Public Input

WATCH: Studio G Architects Developing New Kind of Community for Maurice’s Campground with Public Input

August 15, 2024

Managing Principal with Studio G Architects Gail Sullivan joins Grady Culhane to discuss their latest outreach event with the public on a new kind of community at the recently-purchased by the town Maurice’s Campground property. She says the 21-acre property has a lot of potential for many different kind of homes, able to help solve major affordable housing issues for the region as well as provide equity for those who may be first-time home buyers. She also says it can build up the community character and support local culture, such as for shellfishermen and more.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 