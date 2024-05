What kind of whales are around the Cape and Islands? As whale watching season begins with Hyannis Whale Watcher Cruises, Director of Marine Conservation and Education Laura Lilly joins Grady Culhane in the CapeCod.com NewsCenter to show off baleen samples, real vertebrae, and more from our local marine mammals. More on Hyannis Whale Watcher Cruises, and their new educational program for cruise enjoyers, can be found on whales.net!