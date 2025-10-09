You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / WATCH: Young great white shark filmed swimming past Block Island, a first

October 9, 2025

HYANNIS – The Atlantic Shark Institute says for the first time, video was captured last month of a juvenile great white shark going past Block Island.

The Rhode Island-based Institute’s technology is called Baited Remote Underwater Video Systems.

In a Facebook post, the Shark Institute said “These small white sharks can be elusive and, with a very small population compared to many other shark species in the Northwest Atlantic, they aren’t easy to find or see in their natural environment.”

They added that this is another valuable data point for their white shark research.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

