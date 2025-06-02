Weather experts expect above average hurricane season

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BARNSTABLE – This week marks the beginning of the Atlantic hurricane season and weather experts say it’s likely to be a busy one.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) outlook shows a 60% probability of an above-normal season for storms, calling for 13 to 19 named storms with 3 to 5 expected to become hurricanes.

Previous data indicates the region could see 14 named tropical storms with half reaching hurricane strength.

“As we witnessed last year with significant inland flooding from hurricanes Helene and Debby, the impacts of hurricanes can reach far beyond coastal communities,” said Acting NOAA Administrator Laura Grimm in a statement.

“NOAA is critical for the delivery of early and accurate forecasts and warnings, and provides the scientific expertise needed to save lives and property.”

Officials cited warmer ocean temperatures as to why more storms could be on the way.

This year’s names for storms are slated as follows:

Andrea

Barry

Chantal

Dexter

Erin

Fernand

Gabrielle

Humberto

Imelda

Jerry

Karen

Lorenzo

Melissa

Nestor

Olga

Pablo

Rebekah

Sebastien

Tanya

Van

Wendy