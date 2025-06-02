Weather experts expect above average hurricane season

BARNSTABLE – This week marks the beginning of the Atlantic hurricane season and weather experts say it’s likely to be a busy one.
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) outlook shows a 60% probability of an above-normal season for storms, calling for 13 to 19 named storms with 3 to 5 expected to become hurricanes.
Previous data indicates the region could see 14 named tropical storms with half reaching hurricane strength.
“As we witnessed last year with significant inland flooding from hurricanes Helene and Debby, the impacts of hurricanes can reach far beyond coastal communities,” said Acting NOAA Administrator Laura Grimm in a statement.
“NOAA is critical for the delivery of early and accurate forecasts and warnings, and provides the scientific expertise needed to save lives and property.”
Officials cited warmer ocean temperatures as to why more storms could be on the way.
This year’s names for storms are slated as follows:
Andrea
Barry
Chantal
Dexter
Erin
Fernand
Gabrielle
Humberto
Imelda
Jerry
Karen
Lorenzo
Melissa
Nestor
Olga
Pablo
Rebekah
Sebastien
Tanya
Van
Wendy