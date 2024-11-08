Will Trump’s Win Impact the Cape Cod Canal Bridges Project? Experts React

Local leaders are weighing if Donald Trump’s presidential win will impact the effort to replace the Sagamore and Bourne Bridges. Barnstable County Commissioner and former state congressional aide Mark Forest says recent Bourne applications have bounced once, and officials are preparing for the next round of federal funding six months from now—but whether the money will be there in six months is another question. He added that Trump’s previous term was friendly to infrastructure projects, but they still plan to lobby hard for funding.