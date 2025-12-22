Yarmouth brings well back online after bacteria detected

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

YARMOUTH – The Town of Yarmouth has brought one of its wells back into service after a shut down over the weekend.

A raw, untreated water sample tested Saturday from Well Number 6 tested positive for enterococci.

Town officials had said ice, beverages and formula made with tap water before Friday should be discarded but repeat testing has shown no issue and the state Department of Environmental Protection has given the go-ahead to return the well to service.

From the Town of Yarmouth: