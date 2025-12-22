Yarmouth brings well back online after bacteria detected

YARMOUTH – The Town of Yarmouth has brought one of its wells back into service after a shut down over the weekend.
A raw, untreated water sample tested Saturday from Well Number 6 tested positive for enterococci.
Town officials had said ice, beverages and formula made with tap water before Friday should be discarded but repeat testing has shown no issue and the state Department of Environmental Protection has given the go-ahead to return the well to service.
From the Town of Yarmouth:
Customers of the Yarmouth Water Department were notified on December 21, 2025 that a fecal indicator (enterococci) was detected in a raw water (untreated) sample collected on December 19, 2025 from Well No. 6.
None of the other raw water or treated water samples collected on December 19 tested positive for fecal indicators. Only the untreated sample from Well No. 6 tested positive.
Well No. 6 was removed from service while follow up testing was conducted. We are pleased to report that all repeat samples were negative for enterococci and we have received authorization from MassDEP to return the well to service.