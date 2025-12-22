You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Yarmouth brings well back online after bacteria detected

Yarmouth brings well back online after bacteria detected

December 22, 2025

YARMOUTH – The Town of Yarmouth has brought one of its wells back into service after a shut down over the weekend.

A raw, untreated water sample tested Saturday from Well Number 6 tested positive for enterococci.

Town officials had said ice, beverages and formula made with tap water before Friday should be discarded but repeat testing has shown no issue and the state Department of Environmental Protection has given the go-ahead to return the well to service. 

From the Town of Yarmouth: 

Customers of the Yarmouth Water Department were notified on December 21, 2025 that a fecal indicator (enterococci) was detected in a raw water (untreated) sample collected on December 19, 2025 from Well No. 6.  

None of the other raw water or treated water samples collected on December 19 tested positive for fecal indicators.  Only the untreated sample from Well No. 6 tested positive. 

Well No. 6 was removed from service while follow up testing was conducted.  We are pleased to report that all repeat samples were negative for enterococci and we have received authorization from MassDEP to return the well to service.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With:
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 