Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox hosting this year’s Cape League All-Star Game

YARMOUTH – Tickets are now on sale for the 2025 Cape Cod Baseball League All-Star Game.

This year’s event will be held at the home of the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox, Red Wilson Field in South Yarmouth, on July 19th.

It’s the fourth time Y-D has hosted, and first since 2013.

“Red Wilson Field will be a fantastic setting for this year’s All-Star Game and we look forward to welcoming fans from Cape Cod and beyond,” said Andrew Lang, President, Cape Cod Baseball League. “I want to encourage fans to secure their tickets early, as we anticipate another sell out this year, as this event is a crown jewel of the Cape League season.”

“The entire Y-D Red Sox organization is thrilled to be hosting the 2025 Cape League All-Star Game,” said Paul Izzo, team president. “In addition to seeing the best-of-the-best from the Cape League take the field, fans will experience a full day of fun, family-friendly activities that will result in lifelong memories for all in attendance. We will also be sure to have plenty of our donut burgers on hand!”

There will be a home run contest at 2:30, with the All-Star Game beginning at 4:05.