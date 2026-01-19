You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Mid Cape businesses invited to J-1 visa workshop

January 19, 2026

MID-CAPE – The Yarmouth, Dennis, and Greater Hyannis Chambers of Commerce are inviting the mid-Cape business community to take part in a workshop explaining the intricacies of the J-1 visa program ahead of the summer season.  

The free event will be held on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, at Thirwood Place at 237 North Main Street in South Yarmouth from 9:30 to 10:30 am and will feature guest speaker Hollie Souza of the Emerald Resort. 

As staffing challenges continue year-by-year for regional businesses, the J-1 program has provided a crucial lifeline for businesses looking to hire staff for the busy season. 

Additionally, a workshop teaching social media skills for regional businesses is also scheduled for Tuesday, February 3 at 9:30 am. 

To register for the J-1 workshop, click here. 

