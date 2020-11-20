You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal / Sunday Journal with the Heroes in Transition Organization

Sunday Journal with the Heroes in Transition Organization

November 20, 2020

We spoke with members of Heroes in Transition on why the organization was started, what programs they offer to Veteran’s and how the organization is funded. Find out how you can contribute to this wonderful organization.

