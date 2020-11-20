We spoke with members of Heroes in Transition on why the organization was started, what programs they offer to Veteran’s and how the organization is funded. Find out how you can contribute to this wonderful organization.
Sunday Journal with the Heroes in Transition Organization
November 20, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
