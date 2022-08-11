Bourne to Receive Barnstable County ARPA Funds

BOURNE – Bourne is the second town to receive part of the $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act set aside by Barnstable County of the $41 million total for COVID recovery.

The roughly $750,000 grant will be used to purchase two custom-built Emergency Medical Vehicles, said Town Administrator Marlene McCollem.

“We are very excited and appreciative,” McCollem told the Barnstable County Commissioners during their Wednesday meeting.

“We are very, very grateful to be able to add these two ambulances to our fleet.”

The grant joins other money received by Bourne directly from the Act, which will fund town-wide infrastructure improvements, said McCollem.

“We have a couple of projects that are out to bid and we’re going to be getting under contract soon, especially for some sewer work. And we plan on also going out under contract for significant I.T. upgrades,” said McCollem.

The only other town to receive funds so far is Mashpee, which utilized about $650,000 for a wastewater project.