You are here: Home / Articles / Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Butters The Cat (With Video)

Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Butters The Cat (With Video)

December 16, 2020

 

Meet Butters! 

Butters is a playful, energetic 9-month-old kitty! She loves to be involved with everything and everything, so she’s really looking for a home where her energy level and spunk is appreciated. She is not a couch potato! Butters sometimes gets a bit excitable and may play rather roughly with her human friends. Because Butters arrived to us from another shelter, we don’t know what she might think about other animals.

 

If you are interested in adopting Butters, please fill out our web form, available here:

Cape Adoption Inquiry Form

Tune into That Girl in the Morning every Wednesday at 8:45am for a purr-fect feature called Waggin’ Wednesday by Agway of Cape Cod! No one loves animals more than Cat Wilson and she will partner with various animal adoption agencies on Cape to find her furry friends new homes! She will match animals with families in her own way with a dating twist! Catch the all new Waggin’ Wednesday presented by Agway of Cape Cod and the Cape’s only country station, Cape Country 104!

 

Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By:

Filed Under: Articles, Lifestyle, Pets
About Cat Wilson

Cat Wilson is "That Girl" on Cape Country 104 – a Cape Cod native and longtime Cape radio personality. She is a passionate supporter of Military and Veteran causes on the Cape and also hosts local music spotlight program, “The Cheap Seats” on Ocean 104.7.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 