Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Butters The Cat (With Video)

Meet Butters!

Butters is a playful, energetic 9-month-old kitty! She loves to be involved with everything and everything, so she’s really looking for a home where her energy level and spunk is appreciated. She is not a couch potato! Butters sometimes gets a bit excitable and may play rather roughly with her human friends. Because Butters arrived to us from another shelter, we don’t know what she might think about other animals.

If you are interested in adopting Butters, please fill out our web form, available here:

Cape Adoption Inquiry Form

