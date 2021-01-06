Weekly police department arrests/reports 1/05/21

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN -Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On December 30th at 3:04 p.m.
Alexia I. Thibedau, 36, of Farmington, NH was charged with
Warrant arrest
On December 30th at 10:33 p.m.
Timothy R. Sroka, 31, of Dorchester, MA was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Speeding
On January 1st at 9:11 p.m.
Cedar Freyss-Cole, 39, of Provincetown was charged with
Open and gross lewsness
Disorderly conduct
Resisting arrest
Media release furnished by Provincetown Police
TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.
BREWSTER – Brewster Police report the following arrests for the past month:
On December 16th at 6:50 p.m.
Paul J. Petersen, 33, of Mashpee was charged with
Warrant arrest
On December 24th at 11:34 p.m.
Travis M. Tebbetts, 41, of Brewster was charged with
Warrant arrest
Media release furnished by Brewster Police
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On December 28th at 1:28 p.m.
Brittany L. Clay, 29, was charged with
Warrant arrest (4 counts)
On December 29th at 5:27 p.m.
Wilber Rene Tejada-Diaz, 19, of Hyannis was charged with
Fail to stop for police
Marked lanes violation (unsafe lane change)
No license in possession
Defective equipment (headlight)
On December 30th at 2:53 a.m.
Timothy David DeCristofaro, 29, of Centerville was charged with
Malicious destruction to motor vehicle
Vandalising property
On December 30th at 2:11 p.m.
Ross A. Walmsley, 50, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On December 30th at 3:02 p.m.
Lily Kathryn Gustafson, 19, of Harwich was charged with
Warrant arrest (2 counts)
On December 30th at 9:19 p.m.
Javier O. Olivo-Rivera, 48, of Hyannis was charged with
Operating negligently to endanger
Operating after license revoked as habitual traffic offender
Speeding
Uninspected vehicle
On January 1st at 12:16 p.m.
Samuel Arthur Grossman, 30, of Sandwich was charged with
Disorderly conduct
Number plate violation to conceal ID
On January 2nd at 9:05 p.m.
Luis Adrian Siguencia, 29, of Hyannis was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor (2nd offense)
Operating negligently to endanger
Disorderly conduct
On January 3rd at 11:49 a.m.
Liuciano DeMoura, 43, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
Unauthorized use of a credit carr over $1,000 value
Improper use of a credit card less than $1,200
On December 3rd at 2:16 p.m.
Luis A. Acosta-Zayas, 27, of Plymouth, MA was charged with
Warrant arrest
Data furnished by Barnstable Police
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On December 28th at 3:55 p.m.
Michelle E. Thomas, 36, of East Falmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
On December 28th at 10:22 p.m.
David M. Forshaw, 51, of East Falmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
On December 30th at 4:38 p.m.
Robert C. Dube, 36, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest (2 counts)
On December 31st at 7:35 p.m.
James Eldredge, 36, of Falmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
Data furnished by Falmouth Police