Weekly police department arrests/reports 1/05/21

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN -Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On December 30th at 3:04 p.m.

Alexia I. Thibedau, 36, of Farmington, NH was charged with

Warrant arrest

On December 30th at 10:33 p.m.

Timothy R. Sroka, 31, of Dorchester, MA was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Speeding

On January 1st at 9:11 p.m.

Cedar Freyss-Cole, 39, of Provincetown was charged with

Open and gross lewsness

Disorderly conduct

Resisting arrest

Media release furnished by Provincetown Police

TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.

BREWSTER – Brewster Police report the following arrests for the past month:

On December 16th at 6:50 p.m.

Paul J. Petersen, 33, of Mashpee was charged with

Warrant arrest

On December 24th at 11:34 p.m.

Travis M. Tebbetts, 41, of Brewster was charged with

Warrant arrest

Media release furnished by Brewster Police

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On December 28th at 1:28 p.m.

Brittany L. Clay, 29, was charged with

Warrant arrest (4 counts)

On December 29th at 5:27 p.m.

Wilber Rene Tejada-Diaz, 19, of Hyannis was charged with

Fail to stop for police

Marked lanes violation (unsafe lane change)

No license in possession

Defective equipment (headlight)

On December 30th at 2:53 a.m.

Timothy David DeCristofaro, 29, of Centerville was charged with

Malicious destruction to motor vehicle

Vandalising property

On December 30th at 2:11 p.m.

Ross A. Walmsley, 50, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On December 30th at 3:02 p.m.

Lily Kathryn Gustafson, 19, of Harwich was charged with

Warrant arrest (2 counts)

On December 30th at 9:19 p.m.

Javier O. Olivo-Rivera, 48, of Hyannis was charged with

Operating negligently to endanger

Operating after license revoked as habitual traffic offender

Speeding

Uninspected vehicle

On January 1st at 12:16 p.m.

Samuel Arthur Grossman, 30, of Sandwich was charged with

Disorderly conduct

Number plate violation to conceal ID

On January 2nd at 9:05 p.m.

Luis Adrian Siguencia, 29, of Hyannis was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor (2nd offense)

Operating negligently to endanger

Disorderly conduct

On January 3rd at 11:49 a.m.

Liuciano DeMoura, 43, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

Unauthorized use of a credit carr over $1,000 value

Improper use of a credit card less than $1,200

On December 3rd at 2:16 p.m.

Luis A. Acosta-Zayas, 27, of Plymouth, MA was charged with

Warrant arrest

Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On December 28th at 3:55 p.m.

Michelle E. Thomas, 36, of East Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

On December 28th at 10:22 p.m.

David M. Forshaw, 51, of East Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

On December 30th at 4:38 p.m.

Robert C. Dube, 36, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest (2 counts)

On December 31st at 7:35 p.m.

James Eldredge, 36, of Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

Data furnished by Falmouth Police