15th annual Big Nick’s Ride for the Fallen held Sunday

CAPE COD – The 15th annual Big Nick’s Ride for the fallen was held Sunday. Over a thousand motorcycle riders made the procession. The event began at 9 AM at the Barnstable County Correctional Facility in Bourne, MA, with a solemn ceremony to remember our heroes. The ride started at 10 AM, proceeding through the scenic roads of Cape Cod along General MacArthur Boulevard, the Cape Cod Canal, historic Route 6A, over the US Marine Corporal Nicholas G. Xiarhos Veterans Overpass on Great Western Road, and through the grounds of Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School in South Yarmouth, where Nicholas graduated in 2006. The ride concluded with a special celebration of freedom at Sea Dog’s Brew Pub, just down the road from DY High.

The ride honors and remembers the Cape Cod Fallen 16 and all who have served, sacrificed, and defended our great nation.

Faith. Family. Friends. Flag. Freedom. Forever.

The Cape Cod Fallen 16

– US Army Staff Sergeant Alicia A. Birchett of Mashpee

– US Army Private First Class Paul E. Conlon of Mashpee

– US Navy Captain Gerald F. DeConto of Sandwich

– US Army Sergeant Alexander H. Fuller of Barnstable

– US Army Sergeant Matthew R. Gallagher of Falmouth

– US Navy SEAL Kevin A. Houston of Barnstable

– US Marine Captain Eric A. Jones of Mashpee

– US Marine Corps Private First Class Becket Kiernan of Falmouth

– US Marine Private First Class Daniel A.C. McGuire of Mashpee

– US Army Sergeant Matthew A. Pucino of Bourne

– US Army Staff Sergeant Stephen A. Sprague of Yarmouth

– US Army Private First Class Clinton E. Springer II of Bourne

– US Army Sergeant Zachary D. Tellier of Falmouth

– US Army Sergeant Mark R. Vecchione of Eastham

– US Navy Commander Francis T. Williams of Sandwich

– US Marine Corporal Nicholas G. Xiarhos of Yarmouth