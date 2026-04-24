19-Year-Old Hyannis Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

Nascimento was taken into custody on scene and then booked at the Barnstable Police Department on the following charges:
1) Possession of Child Pornography
2) Distribute Material of Child in Nude
Nascimento was arraigned at Barnstable District Court on Friday April 24th, 2026. He was ordered held on $1,000 cash bail by the court after a request of $5,000 bail by the Commonwealth. Nascimento is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on May 13th, 2026. This case is being prosecuted by the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office.