19-Year-Old Hyannis Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

– From Barnstable Police: On April 23rd, 2026 Barnstable Police Detectives, with the assistance of the United States Secret Service New England Cyber Fraud Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence located in Hyannis, MA. As a result of the search warrant, 19-year-old Joao Nascimento of Hyannis was arrested and charged with the Possession of Child Pornography and the Dissemination of Child Pornography. This search warrant and subsequent arrest was the result of a CyberTip received by the Massachusetts State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that was assigned to a task force officer from the Barnstable Police Department Investigative Services Division. The CyberTip alleged that a device, later identified to be Nascimento’s, likely possessed and disseminated child pornography. The investigation revealed Nascimento’s cellphone contained child pornography images and evidence related to the online profile used to facilitate the dissemination of Child Pornography.Nascimento was taken into custody on scene and then booked at the Barnstable Police Department on the following charges:1) Possession of Child Pornography2) Distribute Material of Child in Nude

Nascimento was arraigned at Barnstable District Court on Friday April 24th, 2026. He was ordered held on $1,000 cash bail by the court after a request of $5,000 bail by the Commonwealth. Nascimento is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on May 13th, 2026. This case is being prosecuted by the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office.