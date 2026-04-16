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2,000 Eversource customers lose power in Mashpee

April 16, 2026

MASHPEE – About 2,000 Eversource customers lost power late Wednesday evening. The utility cited equipment damage as the cause. They hoped to have service restored by 1:15 AM. Further details were not immediately available.

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