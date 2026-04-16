MASHPEE – About 2,000 Eversource customers lost power late Wednesday evening. The utility cited equipment damage as the cause. They hoped to have service restored by 1:15 AM. Further details were not immediately available.
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2,000 Eversource customers lose power in Mashpee
April 16, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Mashpee