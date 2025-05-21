2025 Special Olympics Torch Run underway Wednesday morning



PROVINCETOWN – This morning, members of the Provincetown Police Department participated in the 2025 Special Olympics Torch Run. Runners started at the Police Station at 5:00am and ran 3.1 miles before handing off the torch to members of the Truro Police, Truro Fire Department, and the Cape Cod National Seashore. This begins the Flame of Hope’s journey throughout Cape Cod and will be carried by nearly 100 officers throughout the day.

The Special Olympics Torch Run Cape Cod leg is an awareness and fundraising event for Special Olympics Massachusetts athletes, teams, and coaches on Cape Cod.

This route continues through Truro, Wellfleet, Eastham, Orleans, Brewster, Dennis, Yarmouth, Barnstable, and Sandwich along Route 6, 6A, and side streets.

A special thank you to Linda, Nelson, and all of the staff at the Coffee Pot for their annual tradition of opening early and providing us with a post run meal.



WELLFLEET – Wednesday morning, officers from the Wellfleet Police Department joined by members of the U.S. National Park Rangers participated in the 2025 Special Olympics Torch Run.

This incredible group of officers ran the Flame of Hope’s from the Truro town line to the Eastham town line. The Flame of Hope will eventually make its journey throughout Cape Cod and will be carried by nearly 100 officers throughout the day.



EASTHAM: Eastham Police would like to thank and congratulate our runners who received the Torch from the Wellfleet Police Department this morning, completed our 5 3/4 mile leg through Eastham, and handed the Torch off to the Orleans Police Department. Great job

runners and thank you to everyone that beeped and cheered in support!!



ORLEANS – Wednesday morning, members of the Orleans Police Department, will be participating in the 2025 Special Olympics Torch Run. Eastham Police Department will be handing us the touch at the Orleans District Court House round 9:30am. We will then proceed up Rock Harbor rd, to Main Street and pass the torch off to the Brewster Police Depatment infront of Cape Cod Truck at the Orleans/Brewster line. We will be running approximately 3.6 miles. Feel free to come cheer us on!



BREWSTER – Brewster Police were we are honored to escort the Special Olympics flame through Brewster as part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run. Starting in Provincetown at 4:30 a.m., the flame will be escorted by police departments across the Cape until it reaches Bourne later today.

BARNSTABLE – Expect delays along Rte. 6A as the Massachusetts Special Olympics Flame of Hope is carried from one town to the next throughout Cape Cod. The torch is expected to reach the Barnstable / Yarmouth town line at approximately 1230 and continue to the Barnstable / Sandwich town line at approximately 2:00 pm. The traffic will continue on 6a until the Flame of Hope reaches it’s final Cape destination at Mezza Luna in Bourne MA.