22-Year-Old Texas Man Arrested and Extradited for Scamming Nearly $50,000 from Barnstable Resident

– From Barnstable Police: On Monday December 22, 2025, 22-year-old Deterrjon Johnson of Missouri City Texas was arraigned in Barnstable District Court on charges stemming from a Scam that cost a local resident just under $50,000. In August of 2025 a local resident received a phone call from a person posing as a member of FDIC. The resident was advised that their bank account had been compromised and that in order to protect their money they would have to move the funds into a “safe and secure” account. The individual remained on the phone with the victim as they withdrew the funds from multiple locations and then walked them through depositing the funds into the “safe and secure” account.

Once the Scam was reported to the Barnstable Police Department, Detective Erik McNeice, with assistance from Officer David Downs, began the process of attempting to recover the funds and identify the bad actors who manipulated the victim in the Scam. Following an extensive investigation that included several search warrants Deterrjon Johnson of Missouri City, Texas was identified as the individual who created the “safe and secure” account as well as the individual who had made several large cash withdrawals from that account. Although the stolen funds were all removed from the account, investigators were able to gather evidence that clearly showed Johnson, the only person listed on the “D. Johnson Global LLC” bank account, was the individual that had created the account and withdrew the stolen funds deposited by the victim.

Working with the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office as well as the attached State Police Detective Unit, Johnson was extradited to Massachusetts following his arrest on a warrant that was issued by Barnstable District Court. Johnson was transported from Texas to Massachusetts where he was arraigned on Monday December 22, 2025 for Larceny Over $1,200 by False Pretense and Receiving Stolen Property Over $1,200. Johnson was order held on $2,500 bail.

If you or a loved one have been scammed, immediately STOP ALL CONTACT with the scammer, notify your bank and your local police department. The faster the Scam is reported the better chance law enforcement has to work with partners in the financial industry to recover any lost funds.

If the scammer calls, HANG UP!

If the scammer emails, DELETE!

REPORT as soon as possible.