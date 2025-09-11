39-year-old Marstons Mills man arrested on child pornography charges

MARSTONS MILLS – From Barnstable Police: On September 4, 2025 Barnstable Police Detectives, with the assistance of the United States Secret Service Cyber Fraud Task Force and the Barnstable Police K-9 Unit, executed a search warrant at a residence located in Marstons Mills, MA. As a result of the search warrant and on scene investigation, 39 year old Dane Hitchins of Marstons Mills was arrested and charged with Possession of Child Pornography. This search warrant was the result of a CyberTip received by the Massachusetts State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that was assigned to a task force officer in the Investigative Services Division. The CyberTip alleged that a device located at Hitchins’s residence was uploading child sexual abuse material to an online server. The on-scene investigation revealed at least one digital device that had child sexual abuse material on it, to include an image that was reported in the CyberTip.

Hitchins was arrested on scene and then booked at the Barnstable Police Department on the following charge:

1) Possession of Child Pornography

Hitchins was arraigned at Barnstable District Court on Friday September 5, 2025 and has a probable cause hearing scheduled for October 6, 2025. This case is being prosecuted by the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office. Several digital devices were seized during the execution of the warrant are being examined as this investigation continues.