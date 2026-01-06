41-Year-Old Hyannis Man Arrested for Trafficking Fentanyl and Cocaine

HYANNIS – From Barnstable Police:On Friday January 2, 2026 members of the Barnstable Police Investigative Services Division, with assistance from agents of the DEA Cape Cod Resident Office, executed a search warrant at a Hyannis residence. This search warrant was the result of an extensive investigation combatting narcotics activity within the East End of Main St. Hyannis. As a result of the investigation, 41-year-old Liam Bassett of Hyannis was identified as a target. After the execution of the search warrant, Bassett was arrested and taken into custody at his home. The search warrant and subsequent investigation yielded a large amount of Fentanyl, Cocaine, Psilocybin Mushrooms, Adderall, and large sum of US Currency.

Bassett was booked at the Barnstable Police Department and charged with:

– Trafficking Cocaine in 36 grams or more/less than 100 grams

– Trafficking Fentanyl in 18 grams more/less than 36 grams

– Possession to Distribute a Class C Substance (Mushrooms)

– Possession to Distribute a Class B Substance (Adderall)

– Possession of a Class B Substance (Suboxone)

Bassett was held on $25,000 cash bail prior to being arraigned at Barnstable District Court on Monday January 5, 2026. After his arraignment, Bassett was ordered to be held pending a dangerousness hearing on Monday January 12, 2026. This case is being prosecuted by the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office.