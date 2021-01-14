5 new officers sworn in at Barnstable Police

– On January 13, 2021 the Barnstable Police Department swore in 5 new patrol officers who will now begin 3 months of field training before starting solo patrol duty. The 5 officers recently graduated from the Plymouth Police Academy’s 69th Recruit Officer Course after 22 weeks of police training.

Below are brief bios on the 5 new officers:

Denise Baldner – Officer Baldner was born in Brazil and moved to the town of Barnstable in 2007, she is fluent in both Portuguese and English. Officer Baldner attended Barnstable High School, graduating in 2012. She then earned her Associates Degree in Criminal Justice from Cape Cod Community College in 2018. Officer Baldner interned at the Barnstable County Sherriff’s Office and is also a graduate of the Barnstable Police Citizen’s Police Academy.

Sean Cleary – Officer Cleary was born and raised in the town of Barnstable. Officer Cleary attended Lake Forest Academy where he graduated from in 2014 and then went on to play hockey in Canada for a short time. Officer Cleary later attended UMass Lowell and graduated from Salem State University in 2020 with a Bachelors Degree in Science; he achieved the Dean’s List at both universities. Officer Cleary played hockey at both universities and he received the MVP award in the 2019-2020 season for the Salem State University Men’s Hockey Team.

Lorne Fellows Jr. – Officer Fellows was born in Tallahassee, FL and moved to the town of Barnstable at a young age. He attended Barnstable High School and graduated in 2012 as an honor roll student. Officer Fellows attended Utica College and Suffolk University and achieved the Dean’s List at both universities. Officer Fellows played hockey at both universities and spent time playing professional hockey for the Evansville Thunderbolts. Officer Fellows spends his free time coaching youth hockey in town.

Joseph Hallgren – Officer Hallgren grew up in Norton, MA where he attended Norton High School and graduated in 2012. Officer Hallgren was a varsity track and field athlete. He then attended Wentworth Institute of Technology as well as Texas Tech before becoming a full time employee at Hy-Line Cruises in Hyannis in 2015. Officer Hallgren received employee of the month awards from Hy-Line on several occasions.

Riley Shea – Officer Shea grew up in Long Island New York where he graduated from Comsewogue High School in 2013. After high school, Officer Shea attended the University of Rhode Island where he played college baseball and earned the Dean’s List. He eventually transferred to Fitchburg State University, where he again achieved the Dean’s List, and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice in 2018. After College, Officer Shea obtained his EMT certification and worked for Coastal Medical Transportation on Cape Cod. In addition, Officer Shea was also a supervisor for the Town of Dennis’ Department of Natural Resources during the summer.

The new officers are all looking forward to living in and serving the citizens and visitors of the Town of Barnstable.