SANDWICH – About 500 Eversource customers lost power and heat on one of the most frigid nights of the year after a vehicle struck a utility pole in Sandwich Sunday evening. The crash happened about 10 PM in the area of Snake Pond Road and Crossfield Road. The driver was able to self-extricate and appeared to have escaped serious injury. Sandwich Police are investigating the crash.
500 Eversource customers lose power after car vs pole crash in Sandwich
February 8, 2026
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
