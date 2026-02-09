You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / 500 Eversource customers lose power after car vs pole crash in Sandwich

500 Eversource customers lose power after car vs pole crash in Sandwich

February 8, 2026

SANDWICH – About 500 Eversource customers lost power and heat on one of the most frigid nights of the year after a vehicle struck a utility pole in Sandwich Sunday evening. The crash happened about 10 PM in the area of Snake Pond Road and Crossfield Road. The driver was able to self-extricate and appeared to have escaped serious injury. Sandwich Police are investigating the crash.

