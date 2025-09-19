51-year-old Hyannis man arrested on child pornography charges

HYANNIS – From Barnstable Police: On August 7th, 2025 Barnstable Police Detectives, with the assistance of the United States Secret Service Cyber Fraud Task Force, executed a search warrant at a residence located in Hyannis, MA. As a result of the search warrant and on scene investigation, 51-year-old Cristian Martinez-Peraza of Hyannis was arrested and charged with Possession of Child Pornography. This search warrant was the result of a CyberTip received by the Massachusetts State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that was assigned to a task force officer from the Barnstable Police Department. The CyberTip alleged that a device located at Martinez-Peraza’s residence likely possessed child pornography. The on-scene investigation revealed at least one digital device that had child pornography images and videos on it.

Martinez-Peraza was arrested on scene and then booked at the Barnstable Police Department on the following charge:

1) Possession of Child Pornography

Martinez-Peraza was arraigned at Barnstable District Court on Friday August, 8th 2025. Martinez-Peraza is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on September 29th, 2025. A further forensic extraction of evidence seized from Martinez-Peraza’s residence conducted by the United States Secret Service New England Cyber Fraud Task Force revealed additional files of CSAM. This investigation is ongoing at this time.