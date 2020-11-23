CAPE COD – Tornado warnings were issued for part of Cape Cod late Monday morning. A 61 MPH wind gust was reported in West Dennis. A large tree was reported down on Thad Ellis Road in Brewster. About 400 Eversource customers lost power because of that issue. Heavy rain caused ponding of water on some roads.
61 MPH wind gust, no damage or power outages after tornado warning was issued for Cape Cod
November 23, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
