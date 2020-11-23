You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / 61 MPH wind gust, no damage or power outages after tornado warning was issued for Cape Cod

61 MPH wind gust, no damage or power outages after tornado warning was issued for Cape Cod

November 23, 2020

CAPE COD – Tornado warnings were issued for part of Cape Cod late Monday morning. A 61 MPH wind gust was reported in West Dennis. A large tree was reported down on Thad Ellis Road in Brewster. About 400 Eversource customers lost power because of that issue. Heavy rain caused ponding of water on some roads.

