62-year-old Nantucket man arrested in Hyannis for trafficking cocaine





– From Barnstable Police: On Thursday, January 8, 2026, at approximately 11:00 AM, the Barnstable Police Detective Unit arrested a Nantucket resident preparing to transport a kilo of cocaine from Hyannis to Nantucket. As a result of an ongoing investigation initiated by the Barnstable Police, 62-year-old Edward Gillespie was identified as a narcotics supplier, trafficking cocaine from Hyannis to the island.

Following Gillespie’s arrest, the Barnstable Police Detective Unit was granted a Search Warrant for his Nantucket residence. With the support of the Nantucket Police Detective Unit, United States Coast Guard, and resident Cape Cod DEA office, a search of Gillespie’s home yielded additional quantities of cocaine, amphetamines, evidence of narcotics trafficking, and approximately $10,000 in US currency.

As a result of the investigation, the Barnstable Police seized approximately 1,141 grams of cocaine, 68 grams of Amphetamine pills and approximately $10,000 in cash.

On Friday, January 9, 2026, Gillespie was arraigned in the Barnstable District Court for Trafficking Cocaine over 200 Grams. Gillespie was held pending a dangerousness hearing. This case is being prosecuted by the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office.

The Nantucket Police Department will be seeking additional narcotics trafficking charges in the Nantucket District Court for the drugs seized from Gillespie’s residence.

Photos by Barnstable Police/CWN