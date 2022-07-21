You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / 8,300 Eversource customers lose power in Falmouth

July 20, 2022


FALMOUTH – A large power outage was reported in Falmouth late Wednesday evening. About 8,300 customers were out at the peak of the outage according to the Eversource outage map. Falmouth Fire responded to Brick Kiln Road for reports of a utility pole on fire.
CWN is checking with Eversource to determine the cause of the outage.

